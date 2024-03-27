Deer management orders could contravene human rights, shooting body warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deer management orders could contravene human rights, shooting body warns

By Press Association
The Scottish Government consultation on deer management closes on March 29 (Jane Barlow/PA)
A shooting organisation has voiced concerns that changes to deer management proposed by the Scottish Government could contravene human rights.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) has written to biodiversity minister Lorna Slater to express its misgivings ahead of a consultation on the plans closing on Friday.

Ministers propose creating new deer management nature restoration orders (DMNROs), which would give additional powers to nature agency NatureScot.

These could see a “range of deer management actions required” – including culling – in order to encourage nature restoration.

In its letter to Ms Slater, BASC said DMNROs would be “highly susceptible to judicial review or other legal challenge”.

Not complying with an action requirement under a DMNRO would be an offence, the Scottish Government consultation says.

Peter Clark, BASC Scotland director, said: “We do not consider deer to be a national problem, rather that certain species in certain areas are a problem.

“A more targeted approach should be adopted, rather than the draconian powers brought about by the DMNRO. The plan to impose a penalty on landowners for non-compliance with the new orders, in the form of a £40,000 fine and three months imprisonment, is an egregious example of this.

“DMNROs could interfere with basic rights outlined in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), because unlike current powers around control orders, they lack a rational and well-explained basis for their imposition.

“The Scottish Government cannot keep introducing more regulation on deer management without the necessary incentivisation for deer managers.”

BASC said that DMNROs are poorly defined and rely on subjective terms like “restoration of nature” and “social, economic, or environmental benefits” which would lead to wide discretion without detailed guidance for land managers.

The organisation said it is concerned that the imposition of “unreasonable, poorly explained and disproportionate legislation” affecting landowners and occupiers does not contribute to the maintenance of good working relationships between the Government and rural stakeholders.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.