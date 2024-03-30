Teaching union members vote against strikes over pay in consultative ballot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teaching union members vote against strikes over pay in consultative ballot

By Press Association
Teachers have been demanding improved pay and conditions (PA)
Teachers have been demanding improved pay and conditions (PA)

Teachers in England represented by the NASUWT union have voted against holding a formal ballot for industrial action over pay and working conditions.

An overwhelming majority (78%) of NASUWT teacher members in England who took part in a consultative ballot said they did not support moving to a national statutory ballot for industrial action at this time.

The results of the consultative ballot were released at the union’s annual conference in Harrogate, Yorkshire, over the Easter weekend.

The ballot was carried out between February and March to gauge whether state school teachers would be interested in taking industrial action on pay, workload, working hours and wellbeing.

A motion, which will be debated by NASUWT delegates on Saturday, calls for political campaigning to “take priority over industrial action”.

A new deal for teachers – on pay, workload, working hours and wellbeing – will only be secured when there is a government in Westminster that is on the side of teachers, education and public services, the NASUWT leader has said.

In his speech at the conference on Saturday, Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, accused the Conservative Government of holding teachers and young people “to ransom” by failing to set a date for the general election

A survey, of nearly 7,000 NASUWT members in January, suggests that 89% believe the Government is not doing enough to address excessive workload and high working hours.

Dr Roach said: “Our members are clear that the Government has run out of time to fix the problems of 14 years of neglect and decline.

“It would be a fantasy for the Prime Minister to pretend that he can claim the support of teachers at the general election by simply riding out the next few months and doing nothing.

“With the publication of reports from the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) and the Workload Reduction Taskforce due later this summer, our members will also be looking carefully at how the Government responds or whether ministers will once again seek to dither, delay and play for time.

“This is not the time for gesture politics and token action. The country is desperate for real change.

“The general election will be a crucial test of the Government’s education record and its commitment to the future of the teaching profession.”

On Friday, the National Education Union (NEU), the largest education union in the UK, said it will consider its next steps at a special executive meeting on Tuesday after an overwhelming majority of its teacher members in England and Wales, who took part in a preliminary ballot, said they would strike to secure an above-inflation pay rise and further funding for staffing.

Any appropriate recommendations will be put to the NEU’s annual conference in Bournemouth next week and voted on by delegates in the subsequent days.

Last month, the Department for Education said in evidence to the STRB that teachers’ pay awards should “return to a more sustainable level” after “two unprecedented years”.

In July last year, the Government agreed to implement the STRB’s recommendation of a 6.5% increase for teachers in England, and co-ordinated strike action by four education unions was called off.