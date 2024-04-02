Teacher who branded western girls ‘lunatics’ banned from teaching indefinitely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teacher who branded western girls ‘lunatics’ banned from teaching indefinitely

By Press Association
A teacher has been banned from the profession indefinitely after labelling westernised girls ‘lunatics’ (David Jones/PA)
A teacher who branded westernised girls “lunatics” and gave students advice on how to “get girls” has been banned from teaching indefinitely.

Aqib Khan, 30, who taught English at Harborne Academy in Birmingham, was banned after a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found he had undermined “fundamental British values” of “individual liberty and mutual respect”.

The teacher told students that the baby of a woman over the age of 30 was more likely to be disabled than a wife having a child with her cousin, the panel heard.

He also sent a series “professionally unacceptable” messages on a Microsoft Teams group chat involving pupils and showed one student a topless picture of himself flexing.

Khan began teaching at the school in 2020 and was being assessed over actions between May 2021 and March last year.

The agency’s panel found his actions amounted to both unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

Comments included words to the effect of: “… don’t ever attack a girl. EVER. Verbally emotionally. You’re meant to treat them like queens as long as they’re good girls. If they’re westernised lunatics just ignore them.”

Another read: “If you believe in feminism, if you believe in aborting babies, in man and man and woman being married, if you believe in working until you are 35 years old and not having any children. If you believe all this stuff, that’s fine, believe in it.

“But I am telling you one fact, you’re going to get replaced by Muslims even faster, they will replace you even faster.”

He also told pupils how he rejected a female doctor who earned £70,000 because he couldn’t be with a woman who made more money than him, the panel heard.

It was determined that Khan had failed to maintain professional boundaries.

The TRA considered him to have undermined “fundamental British values, including… individual liberty and mutual respect, and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs”.

Panel chair Marc Cavey said: “The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Khan fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“The findings of misconduct are serious as they include a breach of professional boundaries with pupils.

“This means that Mr Aqib Khan is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.”

Khan has a right of appeal to the High Court and may apply for the ban to be set aside from March 18 2026, two years from the date of the order.

If he did apply, a panel would consider the outcome, the TRA said.