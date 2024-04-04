Farmers urged to give views on fitting newborn cattle with electronic ear tags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers urged to give views on fitting newborn cattle with electronic ear tags

By Press Association
A consultation on fitting all new cattle with electronic ear tags has launched. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Farmers have been asked for their views on plans to fit all newborn cattle with electronic ear tags.

The Scottish Government said its plans would see bovine electronic identification provide cattle keepers with an easier way to collect and store information, leading to improvements in efficiency and safety.

All cattle born in the UK and the European Union currently need to be uniquely identified with ear tags, with the traceability helping to prevent disease spread and protecting public health.

A consultation has now been launched on whether the current non-computerised system should be updated with the use of an online register for cattle and the removal of paper passports for the electronically identified animals.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie visited a farm in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders to see the technology in action.

He said: “Farmers and crofters in Scotland have always embraced new and innovative technologies to help improve food production and protect our environment.

“Since 2017 we have worked closely with the cattle industry to identify new methods of cattle identification that will help reduce costs and improve efficiency for cattle farmers. The new system is the latest example of the world-leading innovation on show within Scottish agriculture.

“I would encourage those involved in the cattle industry to make their views known on this important issue.”

Martin Kennedy, president of the National Farmers Union Scotland, welcomed the consultation.

He said: “We hope that this consultation will finally progress the introduction of bovine EID, and, ultimately, will negate the need for paper passports, offering both industry and government a significant saving.”

The consultation will close on June 27.