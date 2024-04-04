Robinson ‘humbled’ by public support following party turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Robinson ‘humbled’ by public support following party turmoil

By Press Association
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson speaks at Belfast City Hall, about the impact of the last six days following the shock resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson speaks at Belfast City Hall, about the impact of the last six days following the shock resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Gavin Robinson said he has been humbled by the public support he has received since the sudden resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as DUP leader.

Mr Robinson, the party’s interim leader, became visibly emotional as he discussed the toll of the last six days since it emerged that Sir Jeffrey had been charged with several historical sexual offences.

However, he insisted that the unionist party was bigger than any one individual and was united in moving forward positively.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as DUP leader
It is understood that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is facing one count of rape, one count of gross indecency, and several counts of indecent assault (Liam McBurney/PA)

It is understood that Sir Jeffrey is facing one count of rape, one count of gross indecency, and several counts of indecent assault.

It is further understood that in a letter to party officers last week, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

Mr Robinson, formerly the party’s deputy leader, had worked closely alongside Sir Jeffrey in striking the deal that led to the restoration of the Stormont powersharing institutions.

Jeffrey Donaldson allegations
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson spoke about the impact of the last six days following the shock resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Asked, about the impact of the past week, he stated: “They have been difficult days, I can’t shy away from that.

“But I am not alone. The shock that I faced and the choices that I had before me were shared by many colleagues.

“In the first instance and by the wider community in the days that followed, and I’ve been really humbled by the prayers and the encouragement and support that people have offered to me, out personally and publicly in our community.

“There is hope and it has been difficult. I don’t shy away from that at all.”

Mr Robinson added: “I have to hold on to the collective encouragement that is there, the shock that is shared by many in our community.

“But our willingness not to be defined by this and to recognise that the Democratic Unionist Party and unionism is more than any one individual.

“I stand here not as a single person, but as an individual who can only be here because of the support of MPs and MLAs and none of us can stand anywhere without the support of our councillors and our voluntary members.

“We are united at this time in our willingness and our resolve to move forward positively for the people we have the privilege of representing.”