Harvie: Greens will not seek electoral pact with SNP at general election

By Press Association
Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie said he would not seek an ‘electoral pact’ with the SNP. (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Greens will not seek an “electoral pact” with the SNP at the upcoming general election, Patrick Harvie has said.

The party’s co-leader said the Scottish Greens were in favour of “political co-operation” and would try to work constructively with all Westminster parties.

In Holyrood, the Bute House Agreement saw the Scottish Greens enter government in 2021 to prop up the SNP.

But he said his party would be looking to put its own agenda on the table at the general election to grow support for combating the climate crisis.

His comments follow the party’s spring conference announcement that it was set to stand candidates in more seats than ever before.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s the Sunday Show, Mr Harvie was asked whether he would work with the SNP to win key election seats.

He replied: “No, we don’t have those kind of conversations.

“We strongly believe in political co-operation. I think politics is at its best when political parties acknowledge their differences, express their differences, but also seek their common ground and try to work constructively.

“But at an election time, it’s time to put all of those ideas, visions, on the table and allow the voters to make their choices.

“So we don’t go in for electoral pacts of any kind.”

Mr Harvie added he hoped to “see a different tone from a UK Labour government”, echoing party conference remarks where he urged the opposition party to end the “status quo” if it gained power at Westminster.