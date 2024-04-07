Angela Rayner did nothing wrong, David Lammy insists amid fresh tax questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Angela Rayner did nothing wrong, David Lammy insists amid fresh tax questions

By Press Association
(left to right) Labour deputy Leader Angela Rayner, shadow leader of the House of Lords Baroness Angela Smith, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (PA)
(left to right) Labour deputy Leader Angela Rayner, shadow leader of the House of Lords Baroness Angela Smith, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (PA)

The Conservatives are attempting to distract from economic issues facing voters ahead of the May elections by foregrounding questions about Angela Rayner’s tax, David Lammy has claimed.

The Mail On Sunday newspaper claims to have fresh evidence the Labour deputy leader did not correctly outline her tax arrangements.

It pointed to social media posts in which she referred to her husband’s house as “home”, while maintaining her council house was her principle residence.

The newspaper has previously questioned whether she paid enough tax on the 2015 sale of her Stockport home, as it suggested this was not her primary address.

Keir Starmer visit to West Midlands
Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner with leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Asked about the reports by Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, shadow foreign secretary Mr Lammy said his colleague has “done nothing wrong”.

He said the newspaper merely had evidence Ms Rayner “had and has a blended family”.

“You meet someone, they have children, a previous arrangement. Many families up and down the country live in more than one home,” he added.

“That’s what the photos I saw reflects and it’s consistent with the advice that Angela took in terms of her tax affairs from accountants and from lawyers. I don’t think this is a story.”

He continued to state that Ms Rayner did not need to publish legal advice she had received on the matter.

The Labour frontbencher later suggested the story was an attempt to distract from the May 2 local elections.

Mr Lammy told the BBC’S Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “Why do we land on this northern woman who had an arrangement with her husband, a blended family, why do we focus on her and say that she should be the exception?

“She shouldn’t be the exception. She hasn’t broken any rules.

“This is because of the May elections and the Tories not wanting to concentrate on their actions.

“On rising inflation, of cost of living, on rising utility bills. Those are the issues that we should be focused on, and those are the issues that they want us to obscure.”