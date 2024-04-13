Labour pledges swifter safeguarding moves amid domestic abuse reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour pledges swifter safeguarding moves amid domestic abuse reform

By Press Association
Labour has promised to introduce ‘Raneem’s Law’ (Handout/PA)
Labour has promised to introduce ‘Raneem’s Law’ (Handout/PA)

Police would have 24 hours to decide whether to pursue civil orders designed to immediately protect victims after domestic violence incidents under Labour proposals aimed at ensuring swifter safeguarding.

The party said it would impose “strict” time limits on forces to weigh up whether to use the measures quickly after offences are reported.

A new system joining up police and court databases would also be rolled out to allow officers to live-track whether a person has been made subject to an order rather than waiting to be informed, Labour has said.

The plans are designed to prevent cases like that of Raneem Oudeh, 22, who was killed alongside her mother, 49-year-old Khaola Saleem, by her ex-partner 11 days after obtaining a non-molestation order against him.

Labour says measures such as domestic violence protection orders are “chronically underused despite having the potential to save lives”.

The party says its plans would ensure forces have to account for why protective tools have not been deployed in relevant cases as there is currently no statutory duty on officers to formally consider whether such orders would be appropriate.

It is the latest in a series of announcements about the party’s promise to introduce “Raneem’s Law”, which is aimed at transforming the way the police handle cases of violence against women and girls.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said she is “sick and tired of women and girls facing the same threats of violence and abuse, generation after generation”.

Labour is warning that Britain has become “desensitised” to stories about dead women following a spate of high-profile murders in recent years, including those of Sarah Everard, Zara Aleena, Sabina Nessa, Ms Oudeh and Ms Saleem.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said governments have been treating violence against women and girls as an ‘inevitability’ (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Ms Cooper said: “For too long, governments have treated violence against women and girls as an inevitability instead of the emergency that it is.

“Week after week we see stories of women being killed, appalling failings by organisations charged with keeping them safe, and weak assurances that ‘lessons will be learned’ – yet nothing is changing, and families across the country are being utterly devastated as a result.

“After Sarah Everard was killed, women across the country demanded action, but too little has changed.

“After Raneem Oudeh was killed, we expected major overhauls in policing and the criminal justice system, but barely anything was done. The passive response from the Government to these terrible crimes is just hopeless.”

She said a Labour government would overhaul “every aspect of society’s response to these heinous crimes” and ask police to “strain every sinew and use every tool in their arsenal to pursue dangerous perpetrators who pose a risk to women and to keep victims safe from harm”.

Other pledges previously announced by the party include the introduction of specialist rape and sexual assault units in every force, domestic violence call handlers in every 999 control room and a new “perpetrator programme” to target the 1,000 most dangerous abusers and sex offenders who pose a risk to women.

A Conservative spokesman said: “No woman or girl should ever feel unsafe at home or in public, and whilst we have reduced violent crime by 51%, we have a plan to do more to end this abuse.

“We are implementing our Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, toughening up sentences for offenders, requiring Chief Constables to deal with VAWG as a national threat and launching support in the community for victims.

“We have 20,000 more police officers on the street and we have cut crime by 55%, and we are sticking with the plan to drive down crime further to ensure our streets and communities are a safer place to live and raise a family.

“The reality is where Labour are in power, you are 40% more likely to be a victim of crime, because they are soft on crime and don’t have a plan to tackle it.”