Scottish Government ministers face questions over use of puberty blockers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government ministers face questions over use of puberty blockers

By Press Association
Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher complained ministers had been ‘slow’ to respond to the Cass review into gender indentity services (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher complained ministers had been ‘slow’ to respond to the Cass review into gender indentity services (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Government ministers have been accused of having “buried their heads in the sand” on medical issues by refusing to halt the use of controversial puberty blockers for young people questioning their gender identity.

With NHS England having confirmed children south of the border will no longer routinely be prescribed such treatments at gender identity clinics, Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher says there needs to be an “urgent evaluation” of services in Scotland to “ensure the wellbeing of young people in Scotland isn’t going to be less protected”.

The Conservative made the plea in a letter to Caroline Lamb, the chief executive of NHS Scotland, after ministers refused to make a statement on the issue to Holyrood.

It comes in the wake of the Cass Review into gender identity services in England and Wales, which found children had been let down by a lack of research and evidence on medical interventions in gender care.

With the report also stating there was “not enough evidence” puberty blockers are safe or effective, Ms Gallacher accused the Scottish Government of ignoring its findings.

While the Cass Review was conducted in England and Wales, the Conservative MSP insisted its findings were “just as relevant and important here in Scotland”.

She said: “The Cass Review concerningly found that children accessing gender services have been failed. This isn’t acceptable.

“The SNP have buried their heads in the sand and refused to pause puberty blockers. Now they have rejected my request for a ministerial statement on this report.

“The SNP Government cannot ignore the significant recommendations made by the review.”

Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass led the review into gender identity services in England and Wales, which was published last week (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Gallacher added: “Our priority must be ensuring the wellbeing and safeguarding of vulnerable young people.

“That is why I have written to Caroline Lamb, the chief executive of NHS Scotland, asking for their response to the review.

“Parents and young people urgently need clarity regarding this sensitive topic. Children don’t need the Government or health service sweeping this under the rug, they need answers.”

In her letter to Ms Lamb, the Tory deputy leader called for a “serious and open discussion” about what happens next with services for the increasing number of children and young people who are “experiencing gender dysphoria or questioning their identity”.

With specialist gender identity services only available on the NHS at the Sandyford clinic in Glasgow, Ms Gallacher said the “rapid increase” in young people questioning their gender had left the clinic “struggling to cope with the rising numbers”.

Claiming that the Scottish Government had been “slow to respond to the recommendations from the Cass review as well as concerns regarding lack of sufficient evidence for medical interventions such as puberty blockers”, she urged Ms Lamb to publish any evidence used by the NHS in Scotland to support the use of puberty suppressing hormones.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.