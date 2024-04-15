Argyll and Bute U-turns on council tax freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argyll and Bute U-turns on council tax freeze

By Press Association
Argyll and Bute Council, which had initially proposed a 10% hike in council tax bills for residents, has agreed to freeze the charge (Alamy/PA)
A council which had been set to to defy Humza Yousaf and impose a 10% hike in council tax bills has now confirmed the charge will be frozen.

Councillors in Argyll and Bute had originally voted to increase the levy, despite Scottish First Minister having promised a nationwide freeze in the charge to help those struggling to cope amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Council leader Jim Lynch said additional cash from the Government meant the authority was now able to both freeze the council tax and protect local services.

An additional £6.26 million is being made available to the local authority for agreeing to keep council tax bills at the same level as last year.

While payments had already been taken from residents at the higher rate, Mr Lynch said bills for the remainder of 2024-25 would take this into account.

Mr Lynch became the new leader of the authority earlier this month – a deck of cards being cut to decide a split vote – with the SNP politician replacing Liberal Democrat Robin Currie in the role.

The change means Argyll and Bute is now run by a coalition of SNP, Labour and independent councillors.

Speaking after a special meeting where the freeze in council tax was confirmed, Mr Lynch said: “We are now in a position to freeze council tax this year and also save local services from cuts.

“People need council services to live well in their communities. They also need day-to-day costs to be kept down wherever possible.

“Today’s decision passes on the benefits of this new funding to our communities – council tax is frozen and council services continue to be available.”

He added: “Updated council tax bills will be issued to households setting out payments with 0% increase on last year.

“Payments for the remainder of the year will be reduced to take account of payments already made at the higher rate set in February.”