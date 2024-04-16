Victim Support Scotland says children’s justice Bill must be amended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim Support Scotland says children’s justice Bill must be amended

By Press Association
The Bill changes the way the justice system deals with children (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scotland’s leading charity for victims of crime says a Bill which reforms the children’s justice system risks infringing on victims’ rights unless it is amended.

Victim Support Scotland (VSS) says it is particularly concerned about the rights of young women and girls who have suffered gender-based violence.

The Children (Care and Justice) (Scotland) Bill will go to a final vote at the Scottish Parliament on April 24.

It makes a number of changes to the way the justice system deals with children, allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to be referred to the children’s hearings system rather than criminal courts.

Victim support organisations have raised fears that these hearings will not offer the same protections for victims as adult courts.

Scottish Women’s Aid have previously warned there is a “significant gap” in support for those who are victims of a child’s criminal behaviour.

Supreme Court hearings in Scotland
Some criminal cases would instead go to children’s hearings (Jane Barlow/PA)

VSS acknowledged the Scottish Government has made progress on their concerns, but urged MSPs to support three amendments when the Bill goes to its Stage 3 vote.

Chief executive Kate Wallace said: “This Bill has brought to light significant issues regarding victims’ experiences, many of which victim support organisations have been raising for years.

“No matter how the perpetrator is supported – and to be clear, VSS is not arguing with that aspect – we at Victim Support Scotland are adamant that this should not negatively impact the support and information available to victims.”

She added: “There are already significant issues regarding the limited support, information, and safety planning currently available to victims.

“Our concern is that these will be exacerbated by the proposals regarding referral of cases involving 16 and 17-year-olds.”

To illustrate their points, VSS provided descriptions of a number of scenarios where they had supported victims of crime.

In one case where a nine-year-old boy was sexually abused by a slightly older child, they said a children’s hearing failed to put restrictions on the children involved and there was nothing to prevent them from seeing each other again.

In another case, a child was seriously assaulted by another child at school.

VSS said there were concerns the focus was on ensuring the assailant could continue their education rather ensuring the victim felt safe.

Ms Wallace added: “We fully acknowledge that the children’s hearing system is set up to place the rights of the referred child as paramount.

“What we are advocating for here is that victims’ rights are not compromised, and that perpetrators’ rights are not prioritised over victim safety.”