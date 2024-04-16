EasyJet suspends Israel flights until October

EasyJet has extended its suspension of flights to and from Israel for six months following Iran’s missile and drone barrage aimed at the country.

The Luton-based airline announced it will not resume its Israel operations before late October.

An easyJet spokesman said: “As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season until 27 October.

“Customers booked to fly on this route up this date are being offered options including a full refund.”

In the UK, easyJet previously served Gatwick, Luton and Manchester airports from Israel.

A spokesman for British Airways, which operates four daily return flights per week between Heathrow and Tel Aviv, said: “Our flights are continuing to operate as planned and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Wizz Air announced it resumed its flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday after cancelling them on Sunday and Monday “following the ongoing escalation in the region”.

The airline warned that “passengers may experience some schedule changes”.

A spokeswoman said: “The airline is closely monitoring the situation with the relevant authorities and keeping its passengers informed of all schedule changes.”

She added: “The safety and security for our passengers, crew and aircraft remains our number one priority. We hope that normality comes back to the region soon.”

Some airlines changed their flight paths for services between Europe and Asia due to airspace closures in the Middle East after Iran’s attack on Saturday night.

In February, Virgin Atlantic extended its suspension of Israel flights up to September 4.

Several other major airlines resumed Israel flights in recent weeks after suspending them following the Hamas attack in October last year.