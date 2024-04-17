UK inflation cools to 3.2% after further slowdown in food prices By Press Association April 17 2024, 7:13 am April 17 2024, 7:13 am Share UK inflation cools to 3.2% after further slowdown in food prices Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6435767/uk-inflation-cools-to-3-2-after-further-slowdown-in-food-prices/ Copy Link Inflation has dropped to its lowest point in two-and-a-half years (Aaron Chown/PA) UK inflation dropped to a fresh two-and-a-half year low in March on the back of a further easing in food prices, official figures have shown. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that Consumer Prices Index inflation stood at 3.2% in March, down from 3.4% in February. It marks the lowest level since September 2021, but was nonetheless slightly higher than economists expected. Economists had predicted a reading of 3.1% for the month. In the year to March 2024:▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 3.8%, unchanged from February▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.2%, down from 3.4% in February.➡️ https://t.co/nCQnoLmeo5 pic.twitter.com/3cwyIBnHxH— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 17, 2024 ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased slightly in March to its lowest annual rate for two and a half years. “Once again, food prices were the main reason for the fall, with prices rising by less than we saw a year ago. “Similarly to last month, we saw a partial offset from rising fuel prices.”