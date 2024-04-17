Lord Cameron lands in Israel for talks after Iran drone attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Cameron lands in Israel for talks after Iran drone attack

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has urged Israel to show restraint (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lord David Cameron has arrived in Israel for talks with the country’s leaders following Iran’s attack over the weekend.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior figures to discuss their response to the drone and missile barrage launched by Tehran on Saturday night.

The Government has called for restraint following the attack, with Rishi Sunak delivering that message to Mr Netanyahu in a phone call on Tuesday, saying this was “a moment for calm heads to prevail”.

Lord Cameron has also urged Tel Aviv to be “smart as well as tough” by not escalating the conflict with Iran, and has recently spoken with his counterparts in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates as part of efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

He is also expected to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza during his trip, and visit the West Bank.

The UK joined allies in defending Israel when Iran launched about 350 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, with British jets shooting down a number of drones.

The onslaught followed Israel’s targeting of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria earlier this month.

Israel’s government has said the attack “will be met with a response”, while world leaders have sought to dissuade Mr Netanyahu from retaliating.