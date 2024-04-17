It is right that assisted dying Bill should receive ‘robust’ scrutiny, says MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It is right that assisted dying Bill should receive ‘robust’ scrutiny, says MSP

By Press Association
Liam McArthur has welcomed the scrutiny his assisted dying Bill will receive from the health committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liam McArthur has welcomed the scrutiny his assisted dying Bill will receive from the health committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

The MSP behind proposed assisted dying legislation has said it is right his Bill will be subject to “rigorous and robust” scrutiny from Holyrood’s health committee.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill was published last month and has been assigned to the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee.

It will also be scrutinised by the finance and delegated powers committees, but health will act as lead committee and will likely start with a call for written evidence, followed by oral sessions with a wide range of stakeholders, including Mr McArthur.

If passed, the Bill would allow terminally ill Scots to make the decision to end their lives, however, safeguards are included to ensure the patient had the appropriate mental capacity and the decision must be approved by two doctors.

A mandatory 14-day reflection period will take place for patients afterwards.

Mr McArthur said: “I have always been of the belief that providing terminally ill Scots with the choice of an assisted death is a core healthcare matter and it is right that my Bill is subject to rigorous and robust scrutiny by MSPs with deep experience of legislation that relates to health matters.

“I look forward to working with the committee as it carries out its important work over the coming months.

“Our current laws on assisted dying are failing too many terminally ill Scots at the end of life.

“I believe that a Bill containing robust safeguards, similar to those which have been safely and successfully introduced in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States, where they continue to enjoy strong public support, is the right way to tackle this important issue and give terminally ill Scots the choice they need.”

The Bill marks the third attempt to change the law since the Scottish Parliament’s inception, with previous attempts failing in 2010 and 2015.

However, it has attracted strong opposition from campaigners in favour of palliative care alternatives, while the leaders of Scotland’s three largest parties: Humza Yousaf, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar; said they are currently minded not to back the Bill.

Opponents of the Bill have previously said pressure will grow for the restrictions on eligibility to be loosened overtime if the Bill is passed, disproportionately impacting vulnerable and poor people under pressure.