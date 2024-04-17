Health minister urged to help women with ‘cruel illness’ which ruins lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health minister urged to help women with ‘cruel illness’ which ruins lives

By Press Association
Women’s health minister Jenni Minto is being urged to act to help endometriosis sufferers (Jane Barlow/PA)
“Heartbreaking stories” from women affected by endometriosis have led to demands for the Scottish Government to act to improve care for sufferers.

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton said the condition can impact on women’s health, careers, education and their relationships.

An estimated one in 10 women have endometriosis, which can leave them in pain, suffering from heavy periods and struggling to conceive.

But with the condition sometimes taking years to diagnosis, Ms Hamilton has urged the Scottish Government to act.

Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton, right, said the stories of endometriosis sufferers had brought her to tears (Jane Barlow/PA)

After meeting with endometriosis campaigners, the Conservative MSP presented a policy paper, making 11 recommendations for change, to women’s health minister Jenni Minto.

The Scottish Government is being urged to ensure every NHS board has a specialist endometriosis nurse, with specialist clinics also taking place in every region.

In addition, the paper recommended sufferers be given individual treatment plans, including mental health support and nutritional guidance.

Guidance should also be given to schools, colleges and universities on how to help women with the condition.

Tao McCready, of campaign group Endo SOS, told how it had taken her 17 years to be diagnosed with endometriosis – with her condition initially put down to back problems, kidney infections, irritable bowel syndrome and even borderline personality disorder.

She said: “Because I was left for 17 years with no answers, endometriosis affected my fertility. This breaks my heart and I struggle to speak about it, even now.”

Fellow endometriosis sufferer, Becky Leigh, wrote in the paper: “To live with endometriosis doesn’t really feel like living at all.

“Endometriosis is not even being able to find a medical professional who can help, or that doesn’t dismiss you altogether for the average of eight years before diagnosis.”

Ms Hamilton said she was inspired to act after hearing “heartbreaking stories from dozens of women” in her South of Scotland constituency,  with the Conservative adding that hearing about the pain they go through “has brought tears to my eyes”.

The MSP said: “This cruel illness has meant that some women have lost jobs, some have missed out on opportunities, some may not be able to have a family.

“It can cost them their health, their careers, their education and their relationships.

“My paper aims to improve treatment options and reduce diagnosis times for women with this horrific condition.

“It includes plans to increase awareness of this disease, which is surprisingly not well known even among some medical professionals.”

She added: “I am determined to help these women any way I can. I hope the Scottish Government will seriously consider these proposals and deliver the urgent action that people suffering from endometriosis deserve.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.