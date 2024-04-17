William’s words of support for forces families and veterans bereaved by suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William’s words of support for forces families and veterans bereaved by suicide

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales said he hoped the guides would act as a source of guidance and support (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Prince of Wales has expressed his support for families bereaved by suicide in the Armed Forces community, telling them: “Please know that you are not alone”.

Heir to the throne William has written a foreword for a series of guides for military veterans and their loved ones published by Suicide Bereavement UK on Wednesday.

The prince described how he and the Princess of Wales had met many bereaved families over the years and understood the “power that comes from sharing experiences”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright following the late Queen’s death in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said it was “essential that the voices of those bereaved by suicide are heard”.

“There is no time limit to processing grief, but Catherine and I have met many bereaved families over the years and know the power that comes from sharing experiences, even in the most tragic of circumstances,” William added.

William is returning to official duties on Thursday with a visit to a food surplus distribution charity and a youth centre – his first engagements since Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy, revealed her cancer diagnosis in a message to the nation.

The free At Your Side guides, produced by Suicide Bereavement UK and commissioned by NHS England, have been written to support veterans, families and serving personnel, and were co-produced with bereaved individuals.

They are based on the experiences and needs of those who took part in the Armed Forces Suicide Bereavement Study – friends, colleagues, spouses, partners, adult children, parents or siblings of those who died by suicide during or after military service.

William, who served in the Army with the Blues and Royals and as an RAF search and rescue pilot, described how the loss of the loved one to suicide can be a complex and long-term experience.

He said he hoped the guides would act as a vital source of guidance and help to those who are processing loss “during what can be dark days of grief”.

“At times of national and international crisis we look to our Armed Forces to provide help, support and stability,” he said.

Prince returns from Falklands Islands
William in 2012 as a RAF search and rescue pilot after returning from a six-week posting on the Falklands Islands (Christopher Furlong/PA)

“Members of our Armed Forces never shy away from a challenge – harnessing their skills and working together to help others.

“But in times of great challenge, it can be tempting to hide one’s own needs.”

The prince added: “Few of us will go through our lives without experiencing the loss of someone we love.

“Thankfully, suicide is rare within the Armed Forces community, but for those bereaved by suicide, this loss can be a complex and long-term experience.

“Often the stigma surrounding suicide can prevent those affected from speaking out and seeking help.”

Suicide Bereavement UK specialises in suicide bereavement research and the development of evidence-informed support materials for bereaved people.

The organisation said it was “so grateful” to the prince, who has long campaigned on raising awareness of mental health, for writing his message.

As well as the two guides for veterans and families, another for serving personnel is due to launched shortly.

The guides can be downloaded at www.suicidebereavementuk.com/armedforces/

For mental health support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.