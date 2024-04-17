Investigation launched after defence factory explosion

An investigation has been launched following an explosion at a factory belonging to Britain’s biggest defence firm.

BAE Systems said the incident occurred at its site in Glascoed, Monmouthshire, South Wales, on Wednesday morning.

A company spokeswoman said no-one had been injured and everyone had been accounted for.

“We can confirm that there was an incident at our Glascoed facility in Wales this morning,” she said.

“Tried and tested safety protocols were immediately enacted and emergency services attended the site.

“All personnel are accounted for and there were no injuries.

“Our emergency response team continue to monitor the facility and a full investigation has been launched.”