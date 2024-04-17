MP calls for law change to end ‘relentless bombardment’ of noisy fireworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP calls for law change to end ‘relentless bombardment’ of noisy fireworks

By Press Association
A Labour MP has called for a law change to ensure fireworks are quieter and to put an end to the ‘relentless bombardment’ on people and their pets (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Labour MP has called for a law change to ensure fireworks are quieter and to put an end to the “relentless bombardment” on people and their pets.

Judith Cummins said she hopes the Fireworks (Noise Limits) Bill will end the misery caused to many people by the illegal and antisocial use of fireworks.

MPs heard the current limit for commercial fireworks is 120 decibels (dB), with Ms Cummins proposing to reduce this to 90 dB.

Judith Cummins MP said the Bill would stop shops from selling loud fireworks to the general public (Richard Townshend/PA)

The Bradford South MP said she does not intend to ruin the fun for those who enjoy fireworks responsibly, but argued that current legislation is “out of date and ineffective”.

Introducing the Bill to the Commons, Ms Cummins said: “Whilst fireworks can be a great source of entertainment, currently they also cause misery for many people and their pets right across this country.

“This Bill would stop shops from selling loud fireworks to the general public, tackling this widespread problem.”

She added: “This Bill holds the power to protect people from noise disturbance without impacting the enjoyment of those who want to use fireworks.

“I would emphasise here that professionals can still continue to use fireworks which exceeds the 90 dB limit, and so organised public displays will not be affected.

“And I’m certainly not seeking to stop people from enjoying fireworks responsibly.

She continued: “This legislation is simply out of date and ineffective, with the public, police and local authorities complaining of the inadequacy of the law, it’s time to change the law, stop the noise, and reduce the maximum dB limit of publicly available fireworks.”

Ms Cummins argued that fireworks negatively impact children with additional needs, as well as ex-servicemen suffering from PTSD and animals.

She said: “It aims to end the misery caused to people and their pets through the illegal and antisocial use of fireworks at all hours of the day and night, day-in, day-out, week after week.

“It puts an end to this relentless bombardment because people should not have to put up with this.”

In November last year, Home Secretary James Cleverly said reducing the noise of fireworks was a “thoughtful proposal” worthy of consideration.