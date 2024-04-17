European countries need to recognise Palestinian statehood – Irish premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

European countries need to recognise Palestinian statehood – Irish premier

By Press Association
Simon Harris was appointed Taoiseach last week (Damien Storan/PA)
Simon Harris was appointed Taoiseach last week (Damien Storan/PA)

A number of European states need to recognise Palestinian statehood, Irish premier Simon Harris has said.

Since being appointed Taoiseach last week, Mr Harris has worked with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on appealing to other European states to sign up to their plan for a joint declaration recognising Palestine.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of his first European Council meeting, Mr Harris said he would be continuing to engage with his European counterparts on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.

He said he believed there was also a “need for a number of European states to move ahead and recognise the state of Palestine”.

Pedro Sanchez visit to Ireland
Taoiseach Simon Harris and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “Ultimately, if you believe in a two-state solution, I think such positive momentum could be helpful and could be important.”

Following an attack on Israel by Iran, Mr Harris said there was a need for de-escalation and restraint amid “turmoil” in the region.

He said: “We have very clearly condemned the actions of Iran. It was a large-scale and reckless attack, and we need to now see de-escalation.

“I think the European position that is emerging is quite clear, it’s one that needs to be focused on de-escalation.

“It’s one that needs to appeal to all parties to show restraint, because anything other than de-escalation and restraint results in very significant catastrophe and bloodshed for many millions of people in a region that is already unstable.”

Cadet commissioning ceremony
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaks during the commissioning ceremony of the 99th cadet class at the Defence Forces Training Centre in Curragh, Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

Earlier, the country’s deputy premier urged Israel not to respond to Iran’s attack that saw around 300 drones and missiles fired at the weekend.

There are fears it could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East as Israel prepares for a military offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin said the threat of escalation in the Middle East “could not get more serious”.

He also urged people to remember the plight of Gazans.

“Ireland’s role, along with fellow members of the European Union, is to appeal for de-escalation of tensions and conflict between Israel and Iran,” he said, at a commissioning ceremony at The Curragh in Co Kildare.

“The implications for the wider region and the civilians in the wider region are extremely dark if conflict escalates – and for the world itself in terms of lives and in terms of livelihoods.

“Regional escalation has the potential to really undermine and obstruct trade routes, which impacts people in terms of food and in terms of the basic essentials of life, so it could not get more serious.

“We’re saying to Israel not to respond to Iran’s attack and we’re saying to both sides to de-escalate.

“We must not forget about the plight of the people of Gaza who are close to famine, too many civilian lives have been lost, the trauma and terror that the children of Gaza have been through must end, and that war has to end very quickly, and we have to get around the table in terms of charting a pathway for the reconstruction of Gaza and also for moving towards a political solution along the lines of a two-state approach.”