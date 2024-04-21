Debanking complaints surge 44% as businesses hit by account closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debanking complaints surge 44% as businesses hit by account closures

By Press Association
Debanking complaints have jumped, according to the UK ombudsman (Alamy/PA)
Debanking complaints to the official state ombudsman have surged over the past year, amid a sharp jump in businesses facing account closures.

New data published by Parliament’s Treasury Committee showed that the Financial Ombudsman received 3,858 complaints linked to debanking over the 2023/24 financial year.

It said this represented a 44% jump on the previous year and was up 69% over the past three years.

Dame Harriett Baldwin, chair of the committee, said the data has shown that some “legally operating businesses are being unfairly debanked”.

Debate grew around the topic last year when former politician Nigel Farage accused Coutts, which is owned by NatWest, of moving to shut down his account because it did not agree with his political beliefs.

It sparked wider discussion about the powers banks have to shut down personal and business accounts and their reasons for doing so.

The fresh data showed that businesses have seen a particular increase in account closures, with complaints from firms related to debanking rising by 81% to 666 for the past year.

The figures were confirmed in a letter to the committee by Abby Thomas, chief executive of the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Data in the correspondence also showed a rise in the proportion of these complaints being upheld, rising to 36% in the favour of complainants from around 27%.

Ms Baldwin said: “When we set out on our inquiry into financing for small and medium-sized businesses, we weren’t necessarily expecting de-banking to emerge as a key issue.

“But as they say, you must go where the evidence takes you – and it’s clear there is evidence that some legally operating businesses are being unfairly debanked.

“Banks should be doing all they can to support small business in this country, not pulling the rug out from beneath them with little warning.

“I expect our report will have something to say about what we’ve uncovered.”