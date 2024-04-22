Giant anamorphic painting encourages those voting in 2024 to think about climate

A 165ft (50m) high anamorphic painting of a girl holding the Earth has been created in the West Yorkshire countryside to mark Earth Day.

The creators of the huge image say they want it to encourage everyone voting in 2024 to “Vote for Climate, Vote for OUR Future”.

The painting was made over three days in a field at Old Chamber in Hebden Bridge, overlooking Stoodly Pike.

The painting uses an optical illusion called anamorphosis, which allows a 2D image to appear 3D when viewed from a particular vantage point (Richard McCarthy/PA)

It was made using varying shades of the paint that is used on football pitches and uses an optical illusion called anamorphosis, which allows a 2D image to appear 3D when viewed from a particular vantage point.

Artist Jamie Wardley, from arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, said “This is an opportunity for our children to have an incredible future, which is why the girl in the painting is smiling as she is optimistic that the election can be a defining moment for the Earth and her future.

“This year we have an incredible opportunity to make a difference for the health of the Earth and our children’s future by being mindful of climate when we vote.”

He added: “It is governments that set policy and regulations that give industries confidence to invest in climate-led technologies.

“By voting for climate, we will make a healthier country as the air will be cleaner, the economy will be stronger as we take a lead on sustainable technology, we will have a secure energy source, and nature will be improved as we rewild our land and oceans.”