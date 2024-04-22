Giant anamorphic painting encourages those voting in 2024 to think about climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant anamorphic painting encourages those voting in 2024 to think about climate

By Press Association
A huge anamorphic painting of a girl holding the Earth has been created in the West Yorkshire countryside to mark Earth Day (Richard McCarthy/PA)
A 165ft (50m) high anamorphic painting of a girl holding the Earth has been created in the West Yorkshire countryside to mark Earth Day.

The creators of the huge image say they want it to encourage everyone voting in 2024 to “Vote for Climate, Vote for OUR Future”.

The painting was made over three days in a field at Old Chamber in Hebden Bridge, overlooking Stoodly Pike.

Earth Day 2024
The painting uses an optical illusion called anamorphosis, which allows a 2D image to appear 3D when viewed from a particular vantage point (Richard McCarthy/PA)

It was made using varying shades of the paint that is used on football pitches and uses an optical illusion called anamorphosis, which allows a 2D image to appear 3D when viewed from a particular vantage point.

Artist Jamie Wardley, from arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, said “This is an opportunity for our children to have an incredible future, which is why the girl in the painting is smiling as she is optimistic that the election can be a defining moment for the Earth and her future.

“This year we have an incredible opportunity to make a difference for the health of the Earth and our children’s future by being mindful of climate when we vote.”

He added: “It is governments that set policy and regulations that give industries confidence to invest in climate-led technologies.

“By voting for climate, we will make a healthier country as the air will be cleaner, the economy will be stronger as we take a lead on sustainable technology, we will have a secure energy source, and nature will be improved as we rewild our land and oceans.”