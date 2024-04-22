Irish deputy premier to travel to Egypt and Jordan to push for Gaza ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier to travel to Egypt and Jordan to push for Gaza ceasefire

By Press Association
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier is to travel to Egypt and Jordan to push for the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and support efforts for a two-state solution.

The visit comes as tensions in the Middle East soar following attacks between Israel and Iran, and after a strike on the densely populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza, in which 18 children and four adults were killed.

Israel has said it will carry out a ground offensive on the city located at the Egyptian border, despite international calls for restraint, including from the US and Ireland.

Tanaiste and minister for foreign affairs Micheal Martin said his visit would aim to put a focus back on the “brutal conflict” amid increased instability in the region.

Mr Martin is due to meet this week with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo and with Jordanian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ayman Safadi in Amman.

“I very much look forward to meeting my counterparts in Egypt and Jordan,” he said ahead of the trip.

“Both countries have been at the forefront of international efforts to bring about a desperately needed ceasefire and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, while maintaining a focus on longer-term political solutions.

“We will continue our discussions on how Ireland and other like-minded countries in Europe can support the resolution of this brutal conflict, including through the recognition of a Palestinian state and support for UN membership for Palestine.

“It is vital that we use any political capital that we have to generate momentum for a comprehensive regional peace, along the lines envisaged by the Arab peace plan.

“A two-state solution remains the only vision of the future that can ensure peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Mr Martin is also due to travel to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza to meet humanitarian partners and to visit UNRWA programmes supporting Palestinian refugees in Jordan.

“Against a backdrop of increased regional instability, we cannot lose sight of the urgency of addressing the current crisis in Gaza and the wider Israeli/Palestinian issue,” he said.

“My visit to Egypt and Jordan will focus on continuing my discussions with key partners on the need for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

“I will also focus on how Ireland can support regional efforts to return to a political pathway towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution of this conflict and a two-state solution.”

Speaking about Gaza, Mr Martin said: “We cannot and must not lose focus on the situation in Gaza, which remains extremely grave.

“I will use my visit to the Rafah crossing to highlight the impact of ongoing Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access, which prevents life-saving aid from reaching the people of Gaza.

“Up to 1.5 million people are sheltering in Rafah and the humanitarian consequences of any Israeli military operation in the area would be disastrous.

“It is vital at such a moment of humanitarian need and regional instability to demonstrate clear and unwavering support for the work of UNRWA which remains the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza and a pillar of regional stability.”