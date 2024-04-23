Moderator to give Holyrood special Bible ahead of devolution’s 25th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moderator to give Holyrood special Bible ahead of devolution’s 25th anniversary

By Press Association
The Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton will present a special Bible to the Scottish Parliament to mark its upcoming 25th anniversary (Church of Scotland/PA)
A special Bible to mark the 25th anniversary of devolution is being presented to the Scottish Parliament.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, will hand over the holy book to Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone during a visit on Tuesday.

On its front cover it features the words “wisdom, justice, compassion and integrity” – the same words that are engraved on the mace that was presented to the Scottish Parliament by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland will present the Bible to Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone (Church of Scotland/PA)

On her visit to Holyrood, the Moderator will be joined by Elaine Duncan, chief executive officer of the Scottish Bible Society, which has provided the special gift.

When originally established, the Scottish Parliament met in the General Assembly Hall of the Church of Scotland – with MSPs conducting their business there from 1999 until the new Holyrood building opened in 2004.

As Holyrood approaches is 25th anniversary – the first meeting of the Parliament was on May 12 1999 – the Moderator is due to meet party leaders over the course of this week.

She will use these discussions to raise a range of issues, including poverty and deprivation, climate change, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, assisted dying, ending conversion practices and the treatment of asylum seekers.

Donald Dewar, who was Scotland’s first first minister, outside the General Assembly Hall of the Church of Scotland, where Holyrood first sat (David Cheskin/PA)

Mrs Foster-Fulton: “As part of my moderatorial visit to the Scottish Parliament in the 25th year since devolution, I am giving to the Parliament a copy of the Bible.

“It holds truths and wisdom that shine light on righteousness, holiness, mercy and just government.”

She added that the book invited MSPs into a “lifelong dialogue about how to make real the values etched into the parliamentary mace – wisdom, justice, compassion, integrity”.

Th religious leader added her time at Holyrood was “also a chance for deep conversations with a range of politicians representing different political groups and ideas”.

She stated: “This is a chance for me, as Moderator, to represent the concerns and hopes of the wider Church, and to offer the prayers and good wishes of the Church of Scotland to those elected to public service.”