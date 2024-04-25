Cameron denies suggesting Brexit to blame for no asylum returns deal with France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron denies suggesting Brexit to blame for no asylum returns deal with France

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (left) meets with Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov at the Foreign Ministry in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan during his five day visit to Central Asia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lord David Cameron has denied suggesting Brexit is to blame for an asylum returns deal with France being off the table.

The Foreign Secretary said the Dublin Regulation “no longer exists whether you’re in the EU or out of the EU”.

The regulation, which allowed member states to send asylum seekers to other EU countries, is being replaced by a different system as countries struggle with the scale of migration and are reluctant to accept transfers.

It comes after Lord Cameron said that a cross-Channel returns agreement was “not possible” because of “the situation we’re in, because of the attitudes of others and all the rest of it”.

The remarks were widely seen as an admission that he believes the UK’s departure from the bloc is the reason why a deal cannot be struck with France.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the Foreign Secretary said: “No, it’s not that. The situation we’re in is that the Dublin Convention no longer exists whether you’re in the EU or out of the EU.

“The problem is it’s not possible to have that returns deal with France, that’s why we have looked at innovative solutions.”

Lord Cameron, who called the Brexit referendum before fronting the Remain campaign, told ITV’s Peston show on Tuesday that he would “love” for the UK to still be able to return migrants to France.

The remarks were seen as at apparent odds with the Government line that a deal with a EU country is not possible because the bloc would insist Britain taking a quota of migrants as part of the agreement.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Foreign Secretary defended the controversial plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda as “the right one” to the problem of small boat crossings in the Channel.

Rishi Sunak’s Bill to save the stalled asylum scheme has passed Parliament after weeks of wrangling between MPs and peers, but ministers are braced for further legal challenge, with the judiciary making 25 courtrooms available to deal with cases.

Defending the Safety of Rwanda legislation earlier this week, Andrew Mitchell MP said statistics suggest Kigali is “arguably safer than London” and the objections of some peers to the plan “border on racism”.

Asked whether he shared the views of the deputy foreign secretary, who appears on behalf of the Foreign Office in the Commons chamber, Lord Cameron said: “We always speak with one voice.”

Asked whether he believes Kigali is safer than London, the Foreign Secretary said: “I’m always driven by the data.”