Ed Davey calls for billion-pound budget boost for farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ed Davey calls for billion-pound budget boost for farming

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (centre) and Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, during a visit to Treflach Farm in Treflach, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (centre) and Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, during a visit to Treflach Farm in Treflach, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Ed Davey has reiterated his call for a £1 billion boost to the farming budget on a visit to a Shropshire farm.

The Liberal Democrat leader visited Treflach Farm in Treflach, Shropshire on Thursday with his party colleague Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire.

They met local farmers to discuss the importance of British farming.

Mr Davey said: “The government has turned their back on farmers, from botched trade deals to staff shortages.

Sir Ed Davey visit to Treflach Farm
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Treflach Farm in Treflach, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA)

“It is clear that in rural heartlands like here in North Shropshire, only the Liberal Democrats have a real plan to support our farmers and rural communities and that starts with a £1bn investment so our farms can thrive again.”

Ms Morgan said: “Farmers across Shropshire have had a really tough time lately, with terrible trade deals, a record-breaking wet winter and a botched transition to a new payment scheme all having a negative impact.

“We need a government that backs British farmers and works hard to get them a fair deal. Instead, we’ve got a government that just isn’t listening to the agricultural sector.

“Most of all, we need a change. The Conservatives just aren’t delivering for rural Britain.”

Sir Ed Davey visit to Treflach Farm
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the government had ‘turned its back on farmers’ (Jacob King/PA)

The party’s farming rescue plan, announced in February, calls for the budget to rise to support sustainable domestic food production and address agricultural product shortages.

It also includes plans to fix workforce shortages in farming, fishing and food processing.