Royal Navy warship shoots down Houthi missile in Gulf of Aden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Royal Navy warship shoots down Houthi missile in Gulf of Aden

By Press Association
HMS Diamond downed the missile on Wednesday using its Sea Viper anti-air missile system (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD Crown copyright/PA)
HMS Diamond downed the missile on Wednesday using its Sea Viper anti-air missile system (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD Crown copyright/PA)

A Royal Navy warship has shot down a missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi group targeting a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

HMS Diamond, currently deployed in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, downed the missile on Wednesday using its Sea Viper anti-air missile system.

The Ministry of Defence said that in addition to stationing warships in the area, the UK has also intercepted weapons being smuggled into Yemen, carried out targeted strikes against Houthi military targets and imposed sanctions on the group’s members.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I want to thank the brave crew of HMS Diamond for her vital role in saving innocent lives and protecting international shipping from illegal Houthi attacks.

“The UK continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Iranian-backed Houthis’ dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners.”

Red Sea shipping attacks
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps praised the warship’s ‘brave crew’ (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD Crown copyright/PA)

In March, HMS Diamond took over shipping protection duties in the area from HMS Richmond, which repelled two Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea using its Sea Ceptor missiles, the MoD said.

The Type 45 destroyer, which had previously operated in the region in December and January, is equipped with Sea Viper missiles as well as Phalanx machine guns and 30mm cannons on each side of the ship.

The Yemen-based Houthi group has claimed its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are in response to events in Gaza, although targeted merchant vessels often had little or no link to Israel.

Red Sea shipping attacks
The attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have caused some ships to make lengthy diversions, driving up shipping costs and causing delays (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD Crown copyright/PA)

The attacks on vessels using the Red Sea have resulted in some ships re-routing around southern Africa rather than using the Suez Canal between Europe and Asia, a much lengthier journey which has driven up shipping costs and caused delays.

The MoD added the UK “remains committed” to protecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from “indiscriminate” and “illegal” Houthi attacks, which it said continue to “harm the global economy and undermine the stability and security of Yemen”.