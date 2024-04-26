Reform UK deputy leader Habib ‘saddened by split within political unionism’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Reform UK deputy leader Habib ‘saddened by split within political unionism’

By Press Association
Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib attends an event at Dromore Orange Hall in Co Down, Northern Ireland (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib attends an event at Dromore Orange Hall in Co Down, Northern Ireland (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib has said he is saddened by a “split” within political unionism and vowed to create a “pan-UK political force”.

Mr Habib was speaking at an event at Dromore Orange Hall in Co Down, Northern Ireland, alongside Ann Widdecombe and Baroness Hoey.

He also shared a platform with TUV leader Jim Allister following the agreement of a link-up between the two parties.

Mr Habib has been criticised in recent days over comments he made in a TV interview around migrants in small boats crossing the English Channel.

He said those attempting to reach Britain in small boats should “suffer the consequences”.

Mr Habib told the PA news agency that the TV debate was “taken to a ridiculous level”, and stressed that the only way to stop the small boats was to do so physically.

He claimed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda or the changing of any domestic legislation would not work.

“The only way to stop the boats is to physically stop the boats. Reform UK’s policy is to stop the boats and take them back to France,” Mr Habib added.

Mr Allister welcomed Mr Habib, Ms Widdecombe and Baroness Hoey as “our compatriots and fellow UK citizens”.

He hailed Mr Habib as “the man who stood up for the Union when others were nowhere to be seen” and criticised the DUP’s backing of the Windsor Framework, contending that “not one word of the Union-dismantling protocol has been changed”.

“TUV/Reform UK is in the business of reuniting the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Reunification is our cause. Not for us, half in half out of the UK, half ruled by British laws, half ruled by foreign EU laws.

“The first step for unionism in reuniting the United Kingdom is rejecting the protocol-accepting DUP/Donaldson deal. That opportunity will come in the general election when TUV/Reform will stand out from the crowd of protocol implementers.

“Our alignment with Reform UK is about awakening pan-unionism across the entire UK. Pan-nationalism campaigns for Irish unification. It’s time for a pan-unionist demand for reunification of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Habib said he is “bringing a message of political unionism across Northern Ireland and Great Britain”.

He said: “I’m excited about it.

“I’m saddened by the way that there is a split within political unionism in Northern Ireland.

“I was very pleased when we all stood together, the DUP, UUP and TUV but if you have political parties, so-called unionist political parties that don’t even recognise there is a border in the Irish Sea, you’ve got a problem.

“So I’m saddened by that but also very excited by the prospect now of this pan-UK political force.”

Ms Widdecombe said: “We’re trying to save the Union basically, we believe that it’s quite wrong that a part of the UK is still subject to EU law that the rest of the UK isn’t, and Northern Ireland is an integral part of the UK and should be treated as such.

“I think it (the Reform UK/TUV link-up) is excellent because we’re both fully committed to the Union.

“We would have hoped originally that the DUP would have shown an equal determination but they haven’t. The TUV has.”