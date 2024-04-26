Sadiq Khan tells young Londoners to vote or ‘wake up shocked’ to Tory victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sadiq Khan tells young Londoners to vote or ‘wake up shocked’ to Tory victory

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged young people to vote on May 2 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged young people to vote on May 2 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sadiq Khan has warned young Londoners that if they fail to vote in the mayoral election they could risk waking up “shocked” as they did to the Brexit referendum result or Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

The City Hall incumbent said that with his poll lead against Susan Hall narrowing, the Tories could “sneak in” if young people do not cast their ballot.

Mr Khan is seeking a historic third term in office, having first been elected in 2016.

Only 30% of 18 to 24-year-olds – among whom Mr Khan is 37 points ahead of Ms Hall – say they are certain to vote, compared with 67% of over-65s, among whom Ms Hall has a 17-point lead, according to a YouGov survey.

Less than a week before the polls open on May 2, the London mayor told The Guardian: “The truth is this election is on a knife-edge. The polls have narrowed significantly and the data shows that if younger Londoners in particular don’t vote, the Tories will sneak in.

“I’m worried we could be looking at a repeat of the Brexit referendum and the Trump victory in 2016, where young people wake up shocked because they didn’t make their views heard at the ballot box.

“In the 2020 US elections, turnout among young people helped the Democrats defeat Donald Trump. I’m asking younger Londoners to do the same in London and ensure we don’t let the Tory candidate win in our city.”

He described Ms Hall, a former leader of the London Assembly Conservative group, as a “hard-right Tory candidate who would take our city backwards”.

“I urge young Londoners – please come out and lend me your vote. Make sure your voice is heard. Every vote will count.”

The Conservatives have been contacted for comment.