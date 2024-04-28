Cameron to discuss Gaza and promote investment in UK at Saudi Arabia summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron to discuss Gaza and promote investment in UK at Saudi Arabia summit

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron will attend a global summit in Riyadh (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lord David Cameron will use talks at a global summit in Saudi Arabia to push for an immediate humanitarian pause in Gaza and encourage investment in the UK.

The Foreign Secretary will on Monday attend the World Economic Forum, being held in Riyadh for the first time.

The Israel-Hamas war will be top of the agenda, with Britain working with Saudi Arabia and other allies to calm regional tensions.

The UK wants to see an immediate pause in the fighting to get more aid in and hostages out of Gaza, then progress towards a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.

The Cabinet minister will also seek to deepen ties with partners in the Middle East and boost inward investment to the UK.

He said: “It is a vital time to push for UK security and prosperity. We will be backing important trade and investment projects that will create British jobs while discussing important security issues, including Israel and Gaza.

“The UK and Saudi Arabia share close ties that mean we can work together to tackle the biggest issues facing the Middle East and the rest of the world.

“Achieving an immediate pause in Gaza, releasing hostages and ensuring aid reaches those who need it most remains a top priority and we will continue to work with key partners in the region to that end.”

It is Lord Cameron’s eleventh visit to the Middle East since becoming Foreign Secretary in November.

David Cameron visits Thailand
Lord Cameron will also seek to deepen ties with partners in the Middle East and boost inward investment to the UK (James Manning/PA)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is also set to attend the summit to try to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and prevent a regional conflagration.

Saudi Arabia has worked with other countries to to contain the Gaza war and avoid a spiralling regional conflict that could derail its economic reform agenda known as Vision 2030.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 people, according to local health officials, and left a swathe of destruction across the territory.

It was sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted another 250 hostages.

The gathering in the kingdom’s capital will focus on revitalising global collaboration and access to development finance and energy.

Lord Cameron will speak at a session on rejuvenating growth.

His trip comes ahead of deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell’s visit to Riyadh to co-host the second UK-Saudi development dialogue and the launch of the GREAT Futures campaign, which will promote UK business in Saudi Arabia.