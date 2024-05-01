Private schools likely to offer A-levels under Sunak’s post-16 reforms – Ofqual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private schools likely to offer A-levels under Sunak’s post-16 reforms – Ofqual

By Press Association
Private schools are ‘likely’ to continue offering A-levels under the Government’s planned shake-up of post-16 education (David Davies/PA)

Private schools are likely to continue offering A-levels under the Government’s planned shake-up of post-16 education, England’s exams regulator has said.

The Prime Minister announced plans last year to introduce a baccalaureate-style qualification in England – the Advanced British Standard (ABS) – which will eventually replace A-levels and T-levels.

In its response to a consultation on the new qualification, Ofqual said the scale of change needed to achieve the ambitions of the ABS is “unprecedented” and would require “significant investment”.

The regulator added that “unregulated” A-levels could be taken in private schools even if A-levels are no longer available in state schools in England.

“This could present a confidence or reputational challenge for the ABS,” Ofqual warned.

Parents, teachers, students, employers and education leaders were invited to share their views on the ABS in a consultation which closed in March.

It came after Rishi Sunak announced that 16 to 19-year-olds in England will typically study five subjects rather than three, and they will choose a combination of subjects at both “major” and “minor” level.

In its response to the consultation, Ofqual said: “Achieving the ambitions of the ABS requires change on a scale unprecedented in England in recent decades.”

It added: “Reform on this scale can be delivered successfully, but its scale and complexity require significant investment of resource across all parts of the education system.”

A maths exam in progress
Ofqual said the scale of change needed to achieve the ambitions of the ABS is ‘unprecedented’ (David Davies/PA)

In October, Mr Sunak said the ABS would bring together A-levels and T-levels – the Government’s flagship technical qualification – into a single qualification.

All pupils would study some form of English and mathematics until the age of 18, he said.

Once fully rolled out, the ABS would replace A-levels and T-levels, No 10 said.

In its consultation response, Ofqual said the A-level brand has “accumulated public recognition and confidence at home and internationally”.

It added: “Given the high level of recognition that A-levels have accumulated, it is likely that awarding organisations will continue to offer unregulated ‘international’ A-levels, even if the ABS means that A-levels cease to be regulated qualifications available in state schools.

“These A-levels could be taken in UK independent schools and abroad.”

The exams regulator called on the Department for Education (DfE) to consider “a staged approach” to the reforms, with mandatory maths and English introduced first with a focus on investment on the teacher workforce.

Barnaby Lenon, chairman of the Independent Schools Council (ISC), said: “Independent schools will have differing views of the Advanced British Standard.

“But I would say it is likely that some will move to an international A-level option as Ofqual suggests, especially if international A-levels are regarded as being of a higher academic level than the ABS and universities in the UK welcome them.”

Tom Middlehurst, curriculum, assessment and inspection specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The approach the Government has taken with the Advanced British Standard is fundamentally flawed.

“As Ofqual has pointed out, introducing a new system of qualifications is deeply complicated and not something that can be done on the fly.

“The starting point should have been for consultation on the underlying principles of what we want students to study at the age of 16-19, followed by detailed consideration of the most appropriate qualification and assessment structures.

“By announcing the Advanced British Standard almost out of the blue, the Government has left the education sector with more questions than answers.”