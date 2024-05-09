Labour MP emotional in Commons as she recalls Aberfan disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour MP emotional in Commons as she recalls Aberfan disaster

By Press Association
The graves of the victims of the Aberfan disaster in the village’s cemetery in Wales (PA)
The graves of the victims of the Aberfan disaster in the village’s cemetery in Wales (PA)

A Labour MP became emotional during a speech in the Commons as she recalled the Aberfan disaster and urged the UK Government to make all Welsh coal tips safe.

In 1966, a spoil-heap landslide crushed Pantglas Primary School in the coal-mining village of Aberfan near Merthyr Tydfil, killing 144 including 116 children.

Coal tip safety in Wales is a devolved issue, but Dame Nia Griffiths argued that Westminster should be responsible because coal mining is a pre-devolution legacy.

Rescue workers forming a chain to move debris to reach the children trapped in Pantglas Junior School
Rescue workers forming a chain to move debris to reach the children trapped in Pantglas Junior School (PA)

In an emotional speech, Dame Nia said: “Turning to the coal tip legacy, I was a very impressionable child at the time of the Aberfan coal disaster on the 21st of October 1966, the same age as some of the children buried under the slag heap as it engulfed the school.

“And I will never forget the images on our black and white telly of those fathers desperately trying to pick out their children.”

After tearing up, the Llanelli MP added: “Following on from there, we saw the gradual remediation antics, things began to look better, to look greener.

“But now with increased frequency of more violent weather events, it’s clear that the job is not done.

“And as we saw all too vividly in the Rhondda a couple of years ago, there is still a lot more work to be done to make sure that tips are safe, this is a legacy from pre-devolution times.

“Those slag heaps were produced as a result of the coal that was mined to fuel the factories that filled the coffers of the UK Treasury, and the UK Government has a responsibility to ensure that every tip in Wales is made safe.

Dame Nia Griffith is the Labour MP for Llanelli
Dame Nia Griffith is the Labour MP for Llanelli (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

“We in Carmarthenshire are relatively lucky with fewer tips and less risky tips, than in the Valleys further East, where urgent investment is needed.

“So it was very disappointing that there was no mention of any funding in the spring Budget, and I would ask the minister to take this message back to the Chancellor.”

During a debate on mining, Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd) said the Welsh Government should not be financially responsible for a “pre-devolution issue” of coal tip safety, when other legacies of the coal industry were the responsibility of the UK Government.

“Now because of the landscape of the Welsh Valleys, our communities are more at risk than any other part of the UK and the prospect of any repeat of the terrible tragedy like Aberfan would be truly unthinkable.

“Now as a result, the burden of making coal tip safe has fallen disproportionately onto the Welsh Government and local authorities in Wales. This cannot be fair,” she said.

In February 2020, the impact of climate change saw increased winter storms with extreme rainfall, contributing to a landslip at a disused coal tip in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

In response to the Tylorstown landslide, the Welsh and UK Governments set up a joint Coal Tip Safety Taskforce. This was set up to assess the immediate status of disused coal tips in Wales.

Communities minister Lee Rowley said: “I think CISWO (coal mining charity) at times do not discharge what we all would hope them to do, and I will certainly pass that back to my colleagues in the department which is relevant for that.”