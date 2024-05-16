Grants announced for homes affected by Storm Gerrit flooding

Residents whose homes were impacted by severe flooding last winter will be able to apply for grants of £1,500, First Minister John Swinney has said.

In a letter to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, Mr Swinney said residents in Cupar who experienced the most “extreme” flooding will be able to access support.

Cupar was one of the worst areas of Scotland hit by Storm Gerrit in December, with houses flooded days before Christmas.

Mr Rennie, a Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP, had been urging the Scottish Government to introduce a grant scheme for the worst-hit households and businesses.

It has now been confirmed that flood recovery grants of £1,500 will be available to eligible households, while businesses can claim £3,000.

The funds are the same allocated to households impacted by Storm Babet earlier last year.

In a letter to Mr Rennie, the First Minister said issues relating to flood resilience are taken “very seriously”.

He added: “In the particular case of Cupar, you will be glad to know I have instructed my officials to work with Fife Council to provide the same level of support as was provided for those residents and businesses impacted by Storm Babet.

“As you will understand this process of awarding grants needs to be robust and so there will be a short delay as Fife Council put this in place, but I have been clear that this should be achieved as swiftly as possible.”

He said he hopes the news will “comfort” Cupar residents.

A vehicle in flood water after Storm Gerrit hit Cupar in December (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Government is now working with Fife Council to finalise details of the application process.

Mr Rennie said: “I’ve already thanked the First Minister personally for fixing this.

“It is only right the victims of flooding in Cupar as a result of Storm Gerrit receive support in the same way that those in Angus received following Storm Babet.

“If you have stinking, muddy flood water in your home it is of no relevance whether the Met Office judged it as a serious enough weather event.

“I have been driven by the needs of the flood victims in Cupar. This is small but important part of the set of changes I am working to deliver for them.”