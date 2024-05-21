Scotland’s carbon footprint down 11.5% in year to 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s carbon footprint down 11.5% in year to 2020

By Press Association
The data shows Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 11.5% between 2019 and 2020 (PA)

Scotland’s carbon footprint fell 11.5% in a year, according to official statistics.

The country’s carbon footprint is based on estimates of the consumption of greenhouse gas emissions.

Data from Scotland’s chief statistician shows the carbon footprint fell from 55.1 tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2019 to 48.8 million tonnes in 2020 – a decrease of 6.3 million tonnes and a drop of 11.5%.

It is the lowest level since recording began in 1998, however 2020 covered the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and travel restrictions which may have accounted for some of the drop.

This impacted consumption-based emissions, according to the report, especially transport ones generated directly from households, which fell by 24.4% in 2020.

Between 1998 and 2020 – the most recent year available – Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 33.3% from 73.1 MtCO2e to 48.8.

The figures also show the nation’s carbon footprint rose continuously from 2001 to a peak of 81.2 MtCO2e before going through sharp falls in the following years, with the exception of 2012 and 2018.

The overall reduction between the 2007 peak and 2020 is 40%, a fall of 32.5 MtCO2e, the statistics show.

However, the figures also show that greenhouse gas emissions embedded in imported goods and services from overseas accounted for 45.9% of the country’s carbon footprint in 2020, up from 37.4% in 1998.

Those embedded in UK-produced goods were at 32.1% in 2020, down from 44.5% in 1998.

Emissions produced directly by Scottish residents was at 22% in the latest year, up from 18.1% in 1998.