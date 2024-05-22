Nigel Farage to think ‘overnight’ about Reform candidacy in General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage to think ‘overnight’ about Reform candidacy in General Election

By Press Association
Farage was previously leader of Ukip (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nigel Farage has said he will think “overnight” about whether he will be standing for the Reform UK in the upcoming General Election.

There has been speculation that Mr Farage, the party’s honorary president, could return to frontline politics for the election, which was announced for July 4 on Wednesday.

He has been heavily linked with a switch to the Conservative Party, with former Tory minister Robert Jenrick saying earlier this month he would “not oppose” Mr Farage joining the party.

Reform is seeking to attract disillusioned Conservative voters, mainly over the issues of immigration and net zero.

Speaking on GB News after the election announcement, Mr Farage said: “Richard Tice has got [Reform] up and running, there are 500 candidates selected, he will get more.

“The whole plan for Reform was that it was a six-year plan – fight this election, get ready for when Labour fail, which they will.

“[Sir Kier] Starmer’s first cabinet will not have the competence that Blair’s first cabinet had by an absolute mile.

“Reform will fight the election. As for what I do, I’ll think about it overnight.”

Mr Farage said there was “no commitment either way from me at the moment”, adding: “I met a Cabinet minister at a social event on Monday this week, and the venom directed towards me was quite extraordinary, the fear was quite extraordinary.”

In a video message posted on X, Reform leader Richard Tice said the party was ready for the election with its “common sense policies”.

He added: “People know that the Tories have broken Britain. Labour and Starmer will do what they always do, which is bankrupt Britain.”

MrFarage was previously leader of Reform UK from 2019 to 2021 when it was known as the Brexit Party.