Scotland’s employment rate rises but is lower than UK average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland’s employment rate rises but is lower than UK average

By Press Association
Scotland’s employment rate has increased, according to the latest data (Philip Toscano/PA)
Scotland’s employment rate has increased, according to the latest data (Philip Toscano/PA)

The number of people in work in Scotland has risen but remains below the UK average, new figures indicate.

A total of 2,637,000 people in Scotland were in employment for the three months to the end of February, giving an employment rate of 74.2%, according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

This is an increase of 11,000 people – 0.5 percentage points – from the previous quarter.

The UK employment rate in the same period was 74.5% but this was down 0.5 percentage points on the previous quarter.

A total of 111,000 people in Scotland were unemployed in the three months ending in February, giving an unemployment rate of 4.0%, down by 11,000 from September to November 2023.

More than a fifth of working-age people in Scotland – 777,000 – were classed as economically inactive between December and February, giving an economic inactivity rate of 22.6%, a marginal drop of 0.2 percentage points from the previous three months.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan said: “The increase of 12,000 in the number of payrolled employees over the year to March 2024 in Scotland is welcome.

“It is also encouraging to note that the median monthly pay for payrolled employees has grown at a faster rate over the year in Scotland than in the UK as a whole – at 6.3% compared with 5.6%.

Mairi McAllan
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan welcomed the latest figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

“However, there are ongoing challenges facing the UK economy, including inflationary pressures and the continuing impacts of Brexit.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to using the limited powers of devolution to support more people into work through employability and skills support – and our forthcoming Green Industrial Strategy will support businesses and investors to realise the era-defining economic opportunities of the global transition to net zero and create well-paid green jobs here.”

Ms McAllan added that independence would enable Scotland to “boost its workforce and tackle recruitment challenges such as those currently being faced by the construction sector”.