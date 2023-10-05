Barnsley win on the road yet again with victory over Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barnsley win on the road yet again with victory over Cambridge

By Press Association
Nicky Cadden was on target for Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)
Nicky Cadden was on target for Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)

Barnsley claimed a fourth consecutive League One away win with a 4-0 victory at Cambridge.

The Tykes made an ideal start by opening the scoring inside seven minutes when Nicky Cadden was slotted in by Corey O’Keeffe and fired into the far corner.

That lead was doubled in unconventional style after 33 minutes when Cadden’s corner was met by a Cambridge header before ricocheting off Mael de Gevigney and back past Will Mannion for the 24-year-old’s first career goal.

Cambridge did provide a threat, with Liam Roberts keeping out a Jack Lankester effort and denying Gassan Ahadme in the final moments of the first half.

In a decisive passage of play just before the hour, strong Cambridge appeals for a penalty for a foul on John-Kymani Gordon were waved away, and within seconds Barnsley added their third when Callum Styles played in Max Watters, whose effort went in under Mannion.

Seven minutes from the end Jon Russell completed the scoring, firing an excellent finish from outside the box following Josh Benson’s pass.