The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Richarlison (second right) was on target as Tottenham drew 2-2 with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to two points with a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle, while Manchester United and Tottenham drew 2-2 at Old Trafford.

Novak Djokovic began the defence of his Australian Open title with a hard-fought win in Melbourne, while Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Ali Carter 10-7 to secure a record-extending eighth Masters title.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Marcus Rashford
Tottenham’s Pedro Porro (left) and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford battled for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne scored his Manchester City’s second goal in their 3-2 win at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood celebrated holing the winning putt in the Dubai Invitational (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Joe Cokanasiga
Bath’s Joe Cokanasiga was forced into touch on the line by Racing 92’s Cameron Woki and Vinaya Habosi during the Investec Champions Cup match at The Rec (David Davies/PA)
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen (left) scored the equaliser for Nigeria against Equatorial Guinea in their African Cup of Nations Group A match in Abidjan (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Novak Djokovic
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrated winning the third set against Croatia’s Dino Prizmic during their first-round match at the Australian Open (Andy Wong/AP)
Katie Barker
Newcastle’s Katie Barker (left) and Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier battled for the ball during the Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth-round match at Leigh Sports Village (Nick Potts/PA)
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki played a return to Magda Linette during their first-round match at the Australian Open (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Callum Smith
Artur Beterbiev (right) beat Callum Smith during their light heavyweight title bout in Quebec City (Patrice Laroche/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kansas City Chiefs
A gauge displayed the temperature on the field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL wild-card play-off game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O’Sullivan was showered in confetti after winning his eighth Masters title with victory over Ali Carter (Bradley Collyer/PA)