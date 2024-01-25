Banished Traitors star reveals mistakes he made that led to axing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Banished Traitors star reveals mistakes he made that led to axing

By Press Association
The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)
The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

The Traitors star Ross Carson has said he did not have enough time to formulate a game plan after he was recruited.

The 28-year-old video director from Lancashire spent most of his time on the BBC reality show as a faithful but was recruited by the traitors in the final leg of the show.

He was banished by the rest of the group just hours later in Wednesday’s episode, when he revealed the secret that his mother Diane had also been a contestant on the show.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, he said: “There just wasn’t enough time to implement a game plan.

The Traitors
Ross (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

“I had all these thoughts in my head of what I was going to do – then I sit down at breakfast and Zack is straight in there.

“I couldn’t have a sip of coffee. I need sustenance just to get the brain ticking and when you’ve got someone gunning for you straight away, it was hard to be in that situation and get your game plan sorted in such a short space of time.”

He added that it was “silly” that he had not watched the first series of the hit show before taking part.

Ross and Diane had kept it a secret from the rest of the contestants that they were mother and son.

Asked if he ever accidentally called her “mum”, he said: “I never did it. It wasn’t hard.

The Traitors
Diane (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

“I genuinely thought that was going to be something, especially in challenges where you’re lured into a false sense of security and there’s other stuff going on, maybe just a slip of the tongue, but it was surprisingly easy to call her Diane.

“Does that say something? I don’t really know.”

Ross added it was “easy” to switch from being a faithful to a traitor, adding: “I think in some ways, I probably should have been a traitor.

“On my application I said I wanted to be a traitor. You have more fun. Well I didn’t, cos I was in it for 12 hours.”

He also revealed he headed straight to his mother’s house after he left the show, saying: “I just took a beeline to her house so we could have a little debrief and we stayed up til four or five in the morning just chatting about it.

“Which was so lovely because the other contestants don’t get that, they go back to their families and they ask how it was, but if you’re not in the situation, it’s not a real debrief.

“We got to analyse it and we’re very competitive people so at the start it was nice and then it was like ‘What could we have done better to win the game?’”

The Traitors continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.