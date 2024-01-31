Don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk

By Press Association
Virgil van Dijk insists he will not be following manager Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil van Dijk insists he will not be following manager Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists he is “fully committed” to the club as he dismissed reports suggesting he is ready to quit Anfield.

The Netherlands defender’s comments on whether he would be around after manager Jurgen Klopp departs this summer sparked speculation he could follow his manager out of the door.

Klopp announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of the season, and, asked whether he saw himself as part of the next Liverpool era, Van Dijk replied: “That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know.”

Virgil van Dijk, right, and Georginio Wijnaldum celebrate with the Champions League trophy
Virgil van Dijk, right, helped Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 32-year-old has 18 months remaining on his current deal and, speaking to the Men in Blazers podcast on Tuesday, Van Dijk moved to clear up the uncertainty created since Klopp’s decision was made public.

“It’s much taken out of context,” the centre-back said of the response to his previous comments.

“To be 100 per cent clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club. I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.”

With Liverpool top of the Premier League and in the final of the Carabao Cup, Van Dijk said ending the Klopp era with silverware remains the priority.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about I. It is about us and nothing has changed,” he added.

“Five days ago we weren’t even speaking about my contract so it’s silly.

“My full focus is on making sure this year can be very special, obviously (it was a) big announcement over the last couple of days. It has been a shock to each one of us connected to the club.

“We mean business, we want to crack on, we want to achieve things that we dreamed of at the start of the season and don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to the club – I love each and every second that I am the captain.”