Don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists he is “fully committed” to the club as he dismissed reports suggesting he is ready to quit Anfield.

The Netherlands defender’s comments on whether he would be around after manager Jurgen Klopp departs this summer sparked speculation he could follow his manager out of the door.

Klopp announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of the season, and, asked whether he saw himself as part of the next Liverpool era, Van Dijk replied: “That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know.”

Virgil van Dijk, right, helped Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 32-year-old has 18 months remaining on his current deal and, speaking to the Men in Blazers podcast on Tuesday, Van Dijk moved to clear up the uncertainty created since Klopp’s decision was made public.

“It’s much taken out of context,” the centre-back said of the response to his previous comments.

“To be 100 per cent clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club. I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.”

With Liverpool top of the Premier League and in the final of the Carabao Cup, Van Dijk said ending the Klopp era with silverware remains the priority.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about I. It is about us and nothing has changed,” he added.

“Five days ago we weren’t even speaking about my contract so it’s silly.

“My full focus is on making sure this year can be very special, obviously (it was a) big announcement over the last couple of days. It has been a shock to each one of us connected to the club.

“We mean business, we want to crack on, we want to achieve things that we dreamed of at the start of the season and don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to the club – I love each and every second that I am the captain.”