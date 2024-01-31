Football rumours: PSG look at rekindling interest in Marcus Rashford

What the papers say

Paris St-Germain are watching developments with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. According to the i, the French club could rekindle their interest in the England forward, 26.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja shoots against Crystal Palace (PA)

Armando Broja, 22, is being lined up by Fulham for a move ahead of the transfer deadline. But they are yet to approach Chelsea’s £50million valuation for the Albania striker, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals could be the next player to leave West Ham, reports the Daily Mail. The 27-year-old is close to sealing a move to Real Betis.

West Ham are looking at Portuguese winger Jota, 24, from Al-Ittihad to replace the outgoing Said Benrahma, according to the Daily Mirror. The Hammers are fending off interest from Wolves and Crystal Palace for England striker Danny Ings, 31.

Social media round-up

📝 Galatasaray are in talks to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric on a permanent dealhttps://t.co/BYiSbadl7T pic.twitter.com/YWc5xTVKd6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 30, 2024

Chelsea target Karim Benzema ‘lined up for mystery transfer outside of Europe as he tries to escape Al-Ittihad’ https://t.co/rJAU0NfkS8 https://t.co/rJAU0NfkS8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 30, 2024

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s Bryan Gil (PA)

Bryan Gil: Brighton are in talks with Tottenham over a loan move for the out-of-favour Spain midfielder, 22, according to the Daily Mail.

Amad Diallo: The Ivory Coast winger, 19, is keen on a return to Sunderland on loan from Manchester United, reports Football Insider.