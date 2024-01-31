Football rumours: PSG look at rekindling interest in Marcus Rashford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: PSG look at rekindling interest in Marcus Rashford

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford gets past FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara (PA)
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford gets past FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara (PA)

What the papers say

Paris St-Germain are watching developments with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. According to the i, the French club could rekindle their interest in the England forward, 26.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Armando Broja shoots against Crystal Palace (PA)

Armando Broja, 22, is being lined up by Fulham for a move ahead of the transfer deadline. But they are yet to approach Chelsea’s £50million valuation for the Albania striker, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals could be the next player to leave West Ham, reports the Daily Mail. The 27-year-old is close to sealing a move to Real Betis.

West Ham are looking at Portuguese winger Jota, 24, from Al-Ittihad to replace the outgoing Said Benrahma, according to the Daily Mirror. The Hammers are fending off interest from Wolves and Crystal Palace for England striker Danny Ings, 31.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v Nice – Friendly – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Bryan Gil (PA)

Bryan Gil: Brighton are in talks with Tottenham over a loan move for the out-of-favour Spain midfielder, 22, according to the Daily Mail.

Amad Diallo: The Ivory Coast winger, 19, is keen on a return to Sunderland on loan from Manchester United, reports Football Insider.