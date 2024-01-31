Pressure? I just do what I do best – Luke Littler braced for Premier League bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pressure? I just do what I do best – Luke Littler braced for Premier League bow

By Press Association
Luke Littler is gearing up for this Premier League debut
Luke Littler says he will just continue “to do what I do” as he prepares for his eagerly-awaited Premier League debut and the latest stage of a relentless playing schedule.

The 17-year-old sensation will lock horns with his World Championship final conqueror Luke Humphries in the last quarter-final of opening night in Cardiff on Thursday.

Since being beaten 7-4 by Humphries at Alexandra Palace in early January, Littler has won his first World Series title by capturing the Bahrain Masters crown.

And he followed that up by reaching the Dutch Masters final in Den Bosch, where he was defeated 8-6 by three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

The punishing Premier League programme unfolds over 16 weeks at 16 different venues, taking Littler and his seven colleagues, who include Humphries, Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, to all corners of Great Britain and Ireland, plus rounds in Berlin and Rotterdam.

The competition then concludes with finals play-offs night at London’s O2 on May 23, with a £270,000 prize for the overall winner.

“It is how the calendar pans out. This is what I signed up for – a busy schedule all year long,” Littler said at a Premier League launch press conference in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

“I just keep myself to myself – that is what I do and whatever routines I do.

“When I was going to the airport for Bahrain I said to my mum that I just wanted 10-20 weeks off, please, but the schedule is just crazy.

“I know when I get a day off, I just make the most of it, and I have always said once I get into the venue, that is when I am in the zone.

“I’ve seen quite a few people have said, ‘Will the pressure get to him?’ But I just do what I do, do what I do best and throw my darts in the board.

“I don’t really want to practise at home, because once I get a day off I don’t want to be spending hours and hours on the board, so I spend hours and hours on my Xbox instead.”

Luke Humphries (left) and Luke Littler
Luke Humphries (left) and Luke Littler will go head to head on Thursday (David Davies/PA)

Littler’s achievement in reaching the world final as a 16-year-old will rank among the great British sporting achievements of any year.

And, while his life continues to change seemingly on a weekly basis, staying grounded is not something the teenager appears to struggle with.

“It is what it is. When you get to a world final at such a young age, you are going to get spotted, but you have just to get used to it,” he added.

“Ever since the World Championship and to get the opportunities, it is about grabbing them and taking them while I can.

“I have not spoken to anyone about any goals. I take whatever is next and you can only beat what is in front of you.

“I have already beaten five of them (Premier League rivals) over the past two weeks, so I know I can beat anyone when I am on it, but I also know that the other seven guys are going to be on it every week.

“Going over to Bahrain and Den Bosch, it gives me every confidence. It was a confidence boost because I know how to beat them.

“You have got to win three games to win the night (in the Premier League) and you have got to start off pretty strong.

“You can’t be going the first few weeks losing and losing and then you are six points off the top four. I will be thinking to myself to try and gain loads of points every week.”