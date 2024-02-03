AFC Fylde on the charge after another National League win By Press Association February 3 2024, 5:35 pm February 3 2024, 5:35 pm Share AFC Fylde on the charge after another National League win Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6362662/afc-fylde-on-the-charge-after-another-national-league-win/ Copy Link Fylde claimed a 3-1 win over Dorking (Richard Sellers/PA) AFC Fylde extended their unbeaten National League run to five games with a 3-1 victory at fellow strugglers Dorking. Jonathan Ustabasi scored a first-half brace before Connor Ellis Barrett’s 71st-minute strike made it four wins in five matches. The Coasters took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute after Ustabasi scored from close range and he then grabbed another in first half added time. Fylde made it 3-0 in the 71st minute after Barrett beat his marker with a quality turn of pace and found the bottom corner. Dorking grabbed a consolation in second half added time through Matt Briggs.