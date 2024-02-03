Bradford winless league run continues as AFC Wimbledon earn point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bradford winless league run continues as AFC Wimbledon earn point

By Press Association
AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Alex Bass helped keep Bradford at bay (Nick Potts/PA)
Bradford’s winless run in League Two stretched to eight games after a goalless draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

The hosts had the better of the first half on a difficult pitch at Valley Parade.

Wimbledon goalkeeper Alex Bass, who had a loan spell at Bradford in 2022, saved from Alex Gilliead and Harry Chapman.

Chapman also bent a free-kick just wide and then set up Richie Smallwood, only for his captain to volley straight into the ground and at Bass.

Wimbledon thought they could have had a penalty right on half-time but Omar Bugiel was instead booked for diving.

Gilliead sent another long-range effort past the post at the start of the second half as Bradford continued to push for an opener.

Calum Kavanagh, a deadline-day signing from Middlesbrough, nearly set up fellow substitute Bobby Pointon but again the Dons goal remained unbreached.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander had dropped top scorer Andy Cook to the bench but he replaced Jake Young after an hour.

Cook had one chance after being set up by Lewis Richards but the ball got stuck under his feet as he tried to get off a shot from close range.