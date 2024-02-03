Tough nut to crack: Crewe boss Lee Bell happy with point at stubborn Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tough nut to crack: Crewe boss Lee Bell happy with point at stubborn Tranmere

By Press Association
Lee Bell had few complaints after drawing at Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA)
Lee Bell was more than happy to see his Crewe side add a point to their Championship tally following a scrappy draw with Tranmere at Prenton Park.

The Railway men were not without their chances and their best opportunity came after the interval, when Chris Long was brilliantly denied by Luke McGee in the Rovers’ goal

The draw leaves Crewe two points off the automatic promotion places, and Bell felt it was a good result at a tricky venue.

“It’s our first goalless draw of the season and Tranmere away is a tough nut to crack,” he said.

“I thought we were good in the first half and probably the better team. We got into some good positions in the first 25 minutes but couldn’t create a really good chance to get an opportunity on goal.

“The second half was more of a scrappy affair and we weren’t able to keep up the good work we showed in the first. Then we came up with the only real clear-cut chance of the game and the goalkeeper made an unbelievable save to deny Chris Long.

“But if you can’t win the game, and we tried with all the attacking players we had on the pitch, then you make sure you get what you can.

“Full credit to Tranmere as they came into the game in the second half but we’ll take a point and look forward to next week.”

Rovers also caught sight of goal several times, with Connor Jennings and Rob Apter coming close while Brad Walker almost won it in stoppage time with a long-range effort that flashed past the post

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins said: “It was a competitive game and they are riding high in the league and you can see why. I’m really pleased.

“The first half an hour was a challenge for us but we stayed in the game and had to work a few things out and finished the first half really well.

“We then started the second half really strongly and on the front foot and gave ourselves a chance to win the game.

“It was our first clean sheet for a long, long time and we’ll take that as a positive because we are hard to play against and are competitive.

“I knew it would be a tough game with Crewe being where they are in the table, but we made it a tough game for them too, and I’m really pleased with the players’ attitude and performance today.”