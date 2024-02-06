Chesterfield stretch lead to 22 points with win at Dagenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chesterfield stretch lead to 22 points with win at Dagenham

By Press Association
Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra scored the winner against Dagenham & Redbridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra scored the winner against Dagenham & Redbridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)

National League leaders Chesterfield extended their advantage at the top to 22 points with a 2-1 victory at Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Spireites, who have lost just once in the league since Nov 21, registered an 11th away win of the season to move within one of equalling the club record set in 1994-95.

James Berry put them ahead in the 31st minute with his fourth goal in the last five matches when he smashed home the loose ball after a save rebounded to him.

Fifteenth-placed Dagenham have the second-worst home record in the division but were given hope when 10 minutes after half-time Josh Rees released winger Ryan Hill who scored with a low shot into the corner.

However, with 16 minutes to go Armando Dobra poked home from a matter of inches while lying on the floor in a goalmouth scramble to leave Chesterfield requiring another 22 points from a remaining 45 on offer to make it mathematically impossible to be caught at the top.