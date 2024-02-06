Luke Hannant rescues point for Gateshead at the death

Gateshead midfielder Luke Hannant scored a penalty deep into added time to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Eastleigh.

The hosts’ mini-recovery appeared to have come to a shuddering halt after back-to-back wins as they were behind with the additional five minutes already played.

However, they were saved by the award of a spot-kick which Hannant converted in the seventh extra minute.

Eastleigh had taken the lead nine minutes after half-time with Dutchman Enzio Boldewijn curling home a superb effort from the left corner of the penalty area.

The concession of the late equaliser extended their run of games without a win to nine, stretching back to December 23, and leaves them seven points off the bottom four.