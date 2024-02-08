On this day in 2012: England boss Fabio Capello resigns after captaincy row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2012: England boss Fabio Capello resigns after captaincy row

By Press Association
Fabio Capello resigned as England manager on this day in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)
Fabio Capello resigned as England manager on this day in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)

On this day in 2012, Fabio Capello resigned as England manager following a meeting with Football Association chiefs at Wembley Stadium.

The Italian walked away from the job after the FA stripped John Terry of the England captaincy without consulting him.

Capello had been set to resign following the conclusion of the 2012 European Championships, but left just four months before the tournament began – throwing England’s preparations into turmoil.

Fabio Capello
Fabio Capello resigned as England manager on this day in 2012 (David Jones/PA)

Speaking to Italian TV station Rai at the time, Capello said that he “absolutely” disagreed with the decision.

An FA statement read: “The Football Association can confirm that Fabio Capello has today resigned as England manager. This follows a meeting involving FA chairman David Bernstein, FA general secretary Alex Horne and Fabio Capello at Wembley Stadium.

“The discussions focused on the FA board’s decision to remove the England team captaincy from John Terry, and Fabio Capello’s response through an Italian broadcast interview.

“In a meeting for over an hour, Fabio’s resignation was accepted and he will leave the post of England manager with immediate effect.”

Fabio Capello
Capello was in charge of England during the 2010 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

The resignation brought to an end Capello’s four-year stint as England boss, with his only tournament in charge coming at the 2010 World Cup, where his side exited in the last 16 after being beaten 4-1 by Germany.

Roy Hodgson was appointed as Capello’s successor and England were knocked out of Euro 2012 in the quarter-finals following a 4-2 defeat on penalties to Italy.

Capello went on to manage Russia, with his latest role at Chinese side Jiangsu Suning ending in 2018.