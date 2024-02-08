Aleksander Ceferin kept FA in dark over decision not to stand for another term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aleksander Ceferin kept FA in dark over decision not to stand for another term

By Press Association
Aleksander Ceferin said he had known for six months that he would not stand again for UEFA president in 2027 (Christian Charisius/AP)
Aleksander Ceferin said he had known for six months that he would not stand again for UEFA president in 2027 (Christian Charisius/AP)

Aleksander Ceferin kept the Football Association in the dark about his intention not to stand for another term as UEFA president in 2027 prior to announcing it to the media on Thursday.

The Slovenian said he had known for six months that he would not run again, but had delayed going public because he wanted to see the “real face” of some of those close to him.

He said it had been “amusing” to watch “hysteria” build around the prospect of him staying on until 2031, and made his announcement at a press conference after UEFA Congress rather than confirming it in his Congress speech to member associations.

He said he had shared his decision with his family and “some of his friends and colleagues” but it is understood this was not news he had divulged to the English FA, which just over an hour earlier had voted at UEFA Congress in Paris against a rule change that made a fourth term a possibility.

In a seven-minute monologue Ceferin launched an extraordinary attack on former ally Zvonimir Boban, who resigned as UEFA technical director last month over the proposed statute change.

“I intentionally didn’t want to disclose my thoughts before, because of two reasons: first, I wanted to see the real face of some people and I saw it; I saw good and bad parts,” Ceferin said.

“And of course I didn’t want to influence the Congress. I wanted them to decide not knowing what I’m telling you today, because that’s an honest decision.

“I have to say that it was actually amusing to watch all this hysteria around and at the same time getting all the messages of support from my federations.”

UEFA treasurer David Gill raised objections to the proposal in December
UEFA treasurer David Gill raised objections to the proposal in December (Martin Rickett/PA)

FA sources said even if it had been told about Ceferin’s intentions it would have made no difference to how it voted at Congress, because its vote was on the principle around term limits rather than being about an individual.

Chief executive Mark Bullingham was the only federation leader to hold up a red card against the amendments to the UEFA statutes, having also been one of only three national associations who sought to unbundle the amendments, because it supported the vast majority of them.

Ceferin left the press conference after three questions, leaving his general secretary Theodore Theodoridis to field a follow-up on whether his actions had embarrassed the FA.

“I don’t think so, we have a democracy,” he said.

UEFA treasurer and FA vice-president of international relations David Gill had raised objections to the term limits proposal at an executive committee meeting in Hamburg in December without being given any assurance from Ceferin that he would not exploit the rule change to stand again, while Boban quit last month having claimed he expressed his concerns to Ceferin about the “disastrous” proposal.

Ceferin claimed Boban knew of his intention to stand down but had spoken out anyway because of his own “personal aspirations”.

“Just one sentence about his pathetic cry about morality. He was one of the rare persons that knew that I was not going to run in 2027,” Ceferin said.

Zvonimir Boban quit UEFA last month
Zvonimir Boban quit UEFA last month (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The moment that he got the info that I would disclose it after Congress he went out with his narcissistic letter.

“He could not wait because after my disclosure his whining would not make sense any more. Now think, whose personal aspirations are in question? And think, whose morality is in question?”

Boban chose not to respond to a request for comment.

More from the Press and Journal