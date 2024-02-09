England to start Nations League campaign against Republic of Ireland in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland and England will kick-off the next edition of the Nations League against each other in their first match competitive meeting since 1991.

The nations were drawn together in Paris on Thursday and UEFA has confirmed the pair will open Group B2 in Dublin on September 7.

The return fixture in England will take place on matchday six on November 17, with the pool completed by Finland and Greece.

The #ThreeLions will take on Finland, Republic of Ireland and Greece as they chase promotion back to League A in the #NationsLeague: — England (@England) February 8, 2024

These will be the first competitive fixtures between the Republic and England since a Euro 92 qualifier at Wembley. They have met in four friendlies since then, most recently in November 2020 at Wembley.